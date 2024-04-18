Vivo launches T3x 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its budget-friendly handset named ‘Vivo T3x’ in India. The 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model of the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with identical storage capacities are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499, respectively. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on April 24 via Vivo’s e-store and Flipkart.

The Vivo T3x sports a 6.72-inch flat full HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals. Boasting 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the T3x is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It offers expandable storage up to 1TB via micro SD card, augmenting the ample 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a robust 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, running on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box.

It has a 8MP front camera and a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor in the rear. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It has dual-stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio support.