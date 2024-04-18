YouTuber arrested for intentionally missing flight, spends hours at Bengaluru airport for views

A 23-year-old YouTuber from Bengaluru, identified as Vikas Gowda, was arrested for allegedly entering Kempegowda International Airport and recording a video falsely claiming he spent an entire day there, police reported on Thursday. According to authorities, Gowda entered the airport on April 7 with a ticket for an Air India flight bound for Chennai but intentionally did not board the plane. Instead, he roamed around the airport premises recording video content on his mobile phone.

On April 12, Gowda uploaded the alleged video to his YouTube channel, boasting of spending a full day at the airport and exploring various areas while evading security measures. The video, later deleted by Gowda, garnered attention due to its misleading claims. Police stated that after recording the video, Gowda left the airport, informing security personnel that he had missed his flight. As he possessed a valid ticket and boarding pass, his departure initially raised no suspicion.

Airport security officials became aware of the incident on April 15, prompting a complaint from a Central Industrial Security Force official. Based on the complaint, Gowda was charged under Sections 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 448 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and subsequently arrested. Police revealed that preliminary investigations suggested Gowda’s actions were driven by a desire for publicity, and his claims in the video were exaggerated. Gowda was later released on bail.