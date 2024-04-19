Air India cancels flights to this city until April 30: Details

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India has announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Israel. The Tata group-owned carrier, said that its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024. The decision was mtaken due to rising tension in the Middle East.

‘Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,’ said Air India in a social media post.

Air India runs four flights each week between New Delhi and the Israeli city. The Tata group-owned carrier resumed service to Tel Aviv on March 3 after an almost five-month hiatus. Air India cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv from October 7, 2023, in response to the Hamas attack on the Israeli metropolis.