Air India Kozhikode-Dubai Flight Returns with 180 Passengers on Board

Passengers aboard an Air India flight bound for Dubai from Kozhikode on Thursday (April 18) faced uncertainty as heavy rainfall in the UAE disrupted their travel plans. Departing at 8 pm, the flight was unable to land in Dubai as scheduled due to adverse weather conditions and was consequently forced to return to Karipur.

After a brief stopover at Muscat airport, the flight eventually arrived at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday morning, with approximately 180 passengers on board. Air India has committed to arranging transportation for the affected passengers to Ras Al Khaimah, while also offering the option for a refund to passengers inconvenienced by the flight disruption.

Dubai airport authorities reported significant disruptions, with 1,244 flights canceled and 41 diverted over the span of two days due to heavy rains causing runway flooding. The UAE witnessed its most substantial rainfall in 75 years, resulting in extensive flooding and damage across the country. Despite recovery efforts to clear waterlogged roads and resume normal operations, the impact of the unprecedented rainfall was felt, with Oman also experiencing heavy rains and flooding resulting in casualties.