Aprilia launches four new motorcycles in India: Details

Mumbai: The Italian two-wheeler maker Aprilia has added four new motorcycles to the Indian fleet. The company has launched the high-performance flagship RS660, RSV4 Factory, Tuono 660 and Tuareg 660 in India. The price starts at Rs 17.74 lakh, Rs 31.26 lakh, Rs 17.44 lakh and Rs 18.85 lakh respectively.

All these models will be sold in the country as CBU units. Interested customers will be able to purchase these motorbikes from Aprilia’s Motoplex dealerships across the country.,

Also Read: Huawei launches two new flagship smartphones: Details

Aprilia RSV4 Factory is powered by a 1099cc, V4 engine. It makes maximum power of 214 bhp and 125 Nm of torque. The unit is mated with a 6-speed transmission.

Aprilia RS660 and Tuono 660 are middleweight motorcycles. Both the models share the same specs and have been given similar components. The motorcycles have been treated with the same 659cc, twin-cylinder engine. The RS660 generates a maximum of 98.5 bhp and 67 Nm of torque, while the Tuono 660 churns out slightly lesser output. The units are equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, while RS660 has been treated with a bidirectional quick-shifter as standard.

Tuareg 660 is a 660cc motorcycle. It features the same powertrain as RS 660, featuring a powerful 659cc twin-cylinder engine. It makes a maximum power of 80 bhp and 70 Nm of peak torque, mated with a 6-speed gearbox.