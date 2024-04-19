Death Toll in Attack on Govt Officials in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climbs to 7

The death toll from Thursday’s ambush on a government vehicle in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to seven with the loss of two additional lives, as confirmed by police on Friday. Among the deceased are five government officials and two bystanders, including a four-year-old girl and a man. The attack occurred while officials from Customs Intelligence were conducting routine duties on Quetta Road in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

Initially reported on Thursday, the attack claimed the lives of five individuals, including a young girl. The assailants fled the scene before authorities from Draban Police Station arrived. Expressing condemnation, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has instructed law enforcement to apprehend the perpetrators. This incident follows Wednesday’s confrontation where Pakistani security forces thwarted seven terrorists attempting to cross the border from Afghanistan into the same province.

Terror-related incidents have surged across Pakistan in recent years, particularly in the volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, since the Taliban assumed control in Afghanistan. Pakistan has consistently urged the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to bolster border security and prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists targeting Pakistan.