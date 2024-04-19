Drought Hits 125 Indian Districts: IMD

Drought conditions are intensifying across India, with approximately 125 districts now affected, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune. This represents a significant escalation from earlier in March, marking a 28 per cent increase in the number of impacted districts. The severity of the situation is evident in states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu, where numerous districts are facing dry to extremely dry conditions.

Senior IMD scientist Dr. Rajib Chattopadhyay noted that these districts have been classified as ‘dry’ based on the Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI) value below -1. The SPEI map illustrates large regions of central, western, and southern India in varying degrees of dryness. Heightened evapotranspiration rates, a result of increased evaporation from the Earth’s surface and transpiration from plants, are exacerbating the situation in these areas.

The implications of prolonged drought extend to agriculture, water resources, and rural livelihoods, with experts warning of severe repercussions if the dry spell persists or worsens leading up to the rainy season. Despite sporadic rainfall from thunderstorms offering some relief, deficiencies in pre-monsoon rainfall since March 1 are evident in nearly 21 per cent of districts. The recent aridity anomaly index data by IMD reveals that nearly 10 per cent of districts in India are severely arid, emphasizing the urgent need for effective mitigation strategies to address the burgeoning water crisis.