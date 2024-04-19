Ducati introduces new black livery for Panigale V2 in India: Details

Mumbai: The Italian performance bike maker Ducati has introduced new black-on-black livery for its Panigale V2 motorcycle in the Indian markets. Bookings for the new colour scheme are open. The price of the new bike will be revealed later this month. The ex-showroom pricing of the Panigale V2 in the Ducati Red paint scheme is Rs 20.68 lakh.

The bike is powered by a 955 cc L-twin engine known as Superquadro by Ducati. It produces 152 bhp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit equipped with Ducati Quick Shift, which is essentially a bi-directional quickshifter with slipper clutch.

The Ducati Panigale V2 has an aluminium monocoque frame and a swingarm that is one piece and has one side. It has a fully adjustable 43 mm Showa BPF forks, while a fully adjustable Sachs unit is located at the back.

Also Read: Drought Hits 125 Indian Districts: IMD

The 17-inch alloy wheels with five spokes are fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres. The Brembo Monobloc M4.32 4-piston callipers at the front and the 245 mm disc with the two-piston callipers at the back are responsible for grabbing the two 320 mm semi-floating discs that are radially mounted.

The bike comes with a 4.3-inch TFT colour screen, riding modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, Auto tyre calibration and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2.

Ducati’s standard features include Full LED illumination with Daytime Running Light (DRL), a Sachs steering damper and auto-off indicators. If the customer desires, he or she can purchase the Ducati Data Analyser (DDA) with GPS module, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), and anti-theft.