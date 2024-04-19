Follow this minimalist skincare routine for skin health

Cleanser: Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type (oily, dry, or combination). Rinse thoroughly with warm water to remove dirt, oil, and impurities.

Moisturizer with SPF: Apply a moisturizer with built-in sun protection (SPF) to hydrate your skin and protect it from harmful UV rays. This step is crucial even if you spend most of your time indoors, as sun exposure can still occur through windows.

Eye cream: Gently pat a small amount of eye cream around the orbital bone to address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Use your ring finger to tap and avoid pulling the delicate skin.

Lip balm: Keep your lips hydrated and protected by applying a nourishing lip balm. Look for one with SPF to safeguard against sun damage.

Optional: If you have specific skin concerns like acne or signs of aging, you can include targeted treatments like serums or spot treatments. Apply them after the moisturizer and before the eye cream.