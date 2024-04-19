Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. As per market experts, strengthening of the US currency in the overseas market, a negative trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil priceso dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.58 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 6 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee rebounded from its all-time low level and closed 9 paise higher at 83.52 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 106.17, higher by 0.02 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,260.33 crore.