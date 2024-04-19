Google Doodle Commemorates Lok Sabha Elections with Voting Symbol

“Google Doodle Marks Start of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections’ First Phase”

Google celebrated the commencement of the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with a special Doodle on Friday, April 19. Over 166.3 million voters, including 84 million men and 82.3 million women, are expected to participate across 187,000 polling stations on this day. This phase is considered the largest, spanning 21 states and Union Territories.

The Doodle featured an image of an inked uplifted index finger, symbolizing the democratic spirit of Indian elections. While the designer of the Doodle remains anonymous, users who clicked on it were directed to search results related to the latest election updates in India. Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, allowing citizens to cast their votes and influence the nation’s future governance.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has overseen the election process, ensuring that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in this democratic exercise. Phase-I voting includes states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and others, along with union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry, contributing to the electoral process.