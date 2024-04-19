Huawei launches two new flagship smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Huawei introduced two new flagship handsets named ‘Huawei Pura 70 Ultra’ and ‘Huawei Pura 70 Pro+’. The new phones are the company’s first set of devices to launch with the Pura branding.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra price starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) for the 16GB + 512GB storage variant and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,800) for the 16GB + 1TB storage variant. It comes in Chanson Green, Mocha Brown, Starburst White, and Starburst Black (translated from Chinese) colours.

Price of Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ starts at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 512GB storage variant and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000) for the 1TB storage variant. It is available in Lightweave Silver, Phantom Black, and String White (translated from Chinese) colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ run on HarmonyOS 4.2. They feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,844 pixels) OLED LTPO display adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 460ppi pixel density. The screens have Kunlun glass protection. The chipsets on the new phones are yet to be revealed by the brand. They come in 16GB RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage options. The phones do not offer memory card expansion.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ have a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. The camera setup of the former includes a retractable 1-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel macro telephoto sensor with optical image stabilisation and autofocus. Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ comes with a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support, a 12.5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel macro telephoto camera. On the front, both phones feature a 13-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, GLONASS, Beidou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. They also carry an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ bring dual satellite connectivity that lets users make and receive calls and send texts via a satellite system. Huawei has packed a 5,200mAh battery on the Pura 70 Ultra model and a 5050mAh battery on the Pura 70 Pro+. They support 100W fast wired charging and 18W wired reverse charging. Both models support 80W wireless fast charging and 20W wireless reverse charging.