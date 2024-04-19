India Sends Inaugural BrahMos Missiles to Philippines

India has delivered the initial shipment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, following a USD 375 million deal signed between the two nations in 2022. Transported by two heavy lift transport aircraft from the Indian Air Force, the equipment reached the western part of the Philippines in a non-stop journey lasting six hours. This delivery stems from a defense export agreement inked in 2022, marking India’s significant defense export to the Philippines.

The deal, valued at USD 374.96 million, encompasses three batteries of BrahMos missile systems, featuring a range of 290 kilometers and a speed of 2.8 Mach. Training for operators and integrated logistics support are integral components of the arrangement. In 2023, 21 personnel from the Philippines Navy underwent training at BrahMos’ Nagpur facility in Maharashtra, receiving interim missile badges and pins upon completion. The Philippines Navy’s initiative aims to enhance its naval capabilities, particularly in response to China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea.

Developed collaboratively by India and Russia, the BrahMos missile is adaptable for launch from diverse platforms and is currently undergoing a localization process, with 83% of its components set for domestic production. Beyond the Philippines, other Southeast Asian nations including Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic missile system, with negotiations progressing to advanced stages.