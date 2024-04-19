India set to finalize its largest defense export contract

First batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to be delivered to the Philippines on Friday, marking India’s largest defense export deal. Indian Air Force leading the transfer operation with support from civil aircraft agencies, involving a non-stop six-hour flight to reach western Philippines.

Deal between India and the Philippines, signed in January 2022, amounts to USD 374.96 million, with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited supplying a shore-based anti-ship missile system. Agreement includes three missile batteries, operator training, and integrated logistics support package.

Operator training for the missile system successfully conducted for 21 Philippine Navy personnel in February 2023, with awards presented by Indian Navy’s Chief of Naval Staff. BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, undergoing indigenization process, with plans for extended-range variants following India’s full membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime.