Indian Embassy in UAE Issues Travel Advisory and Emergency Helpline Numbers

Amidst unprecedented weather conditions affecting the UAE, particularly Dubai, the Indian Embassy in the UAE has issued a crucial advisory, especially for Indian nationals traveling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport. The advisory comes as the airport grapples with limited inbound flights due to the aftermath of record rainfall experienced earlier this week. Consequently, disruptions in airport operations have prompted authorities to temporarily restrict the number of inbound flights, prioritizing passenger safety amidst challenging circumstances.

In response to these developments, the Indian Embassy urges Indian travelers to exercise caution and prudence, emphasizing the need to await final confirmation from airlines regarding departure dates and times before traveling to the airport. The advisory advises inbound Indian passengers to consider rescheduling non-essential travel until airport operations normalize. The situation remains unprecedented, requiring close attention and adherence to guidance provided by authorities.

Acknowledging the need for assistance, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has initiated proactive measures to address concerns of affected Indian nationals. Emergency helpline numbers have been activated since April 17, 2024, offering round-the-clock support to those in need. These helplines serve as a crucial support system for Indian travelers, providing guidance and assistance during this challenging period.