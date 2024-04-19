Indian Railways to operate special weekly train connecting these cities: Details

Gorakhpur: Indian Railways has launched a special weekly train service connecting Chandigarh and Gorakhpur. The train will operate from April 25 to May 27. The new train was launched to cater the heavy rush of passengers during summer season.

The Chandigarh-Gorakhpur reserved special train (GKP SUMMER SPL, 04518) would make five trips in each direction during this period. The train will depart from Chandigarh on Thursdays and Gorakhpur on Fridays. It will depart from Chandigarh at 11:15 pm and make stops in Ambala Cantonment, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow before arriving in Gorakhpur at 6:20 pm on next day. The train will return from Gorakhpur at 10:05 pm and arrive in Chandigarh at 2:10 pm on next day.

The net fare for reserved sleeper class is Rs 585, for AC 3-tier it is Rs 1,590, for AC 2-tier it is Rs 2,185, and for AC first class it is Rs 3,390. Meanwhile, the standard rate for seats without reservations is Rs 239 for those travelling without reservations.

Earlier the Northern Railway has introduced a series of summer special trains which will operate only on certain days of the week.

Amritsar-Chhapra-Amritsar Special (Train No. 05049\ 05050): This train will run every Friday from April 26 to June 28. The Amritsar-Chhapra special return run will begin on April 27 and run until June 29 every Saturday. There are three types of coaches: general, AC, and sleeper.