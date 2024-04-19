Kamal Haasan Votes in Chennai for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Tamil Nadu witnessed the commencement of voting for the Lok Sabha elections today, with notable figures like Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, and Kamal Haasan exercising their democratic right in Chennai. Among them, Kamal Haasan, also a prominent actor-politician leading the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, was spotted at a polling booth in the city, casting his vote.

Social media posts featured videos capturing Kamal Haasan inside the polling booth, actively participating in the voting process. However, concerns were raised as cameras seemingly intruded into the voting area to capture the moment. Although Kamal Haasan heads the MNM party, he is not contesting in this election cycle.

Today’s polling marks the beginning of a seven-phase electoral battle in Tamil Nadu, with the results set to be declared on June 4. The contest primarily involves the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), promising an intense electoral showdown in the state.