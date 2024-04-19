Kochi Metro to Start Early on April 21 for UPSC Candidates in Kerala

On April 21, the Kochi Metro will introduce a special service targeting UPSC exam candidates. This initiative aims to accommodate candidates appearing for the Naval Academy (I) and Combined Defense Services (I) examinations conducted by the UPSC National Defense Academy. Typically starting services at 7:30 am on Sundays, the metro will commence operations earlier, at 7 am, from both the Aluva and Thrippunithura terminal stations, facilitating timely arrival of candidates at their exam centers.

In addition to the extended metro service, the Kochi Water Metro is set to commence operations to Fort Kochi on the same day. With the completion of terminal construction and the delivery of the fourteenth boat by the Cochin Shipyard, operations will soon commence from the Fort Kochi terminal pending the completion of trial runs and ticketing systems. The service will operate at intervals of 20 to 30 minutes along the High Court Junction-Fort Kochi route, with a ticket fare of Rs 40 from High Court Junction Terminal to Fort Kochi.