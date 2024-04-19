Mahindra launches Bolero Neo Plus in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mahindra has launched its Bolero Neo Plus in India. The vehicle has been launched at the starting price of Rs 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The top model goes up to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be reserved by visiting the company’s authorized showroom. Interested ones also can pre-book the car online via the official website.

The vehicles is a 9-seater. The newly launched Bolero Neo Plus is a bigger version of the sub-compact SUV Bolero Neo.The Bolero Neo Plus features boxy design, aggressive stance, and bold road appearance. It has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by all car connection technology including Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay. It has been given multiple connectivity including Bluetooth, USB, and AUX.

Also Read: Triumph launches 2024 Tiger 900 series in India: Details

Other notable features include electrically adjustable ORVMs, anti-glare IRVM, improved safety along with some robust features like ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats, dual airbags and engine immobilizer among others.

It uses a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which generates a max power of 118 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The unit is mated with a 6-speed MT, sending decent power to the rear wheels.