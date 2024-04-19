Mahindra launches metal-body Treo Plus electric-auto: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading electric 3-wheeler company, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), has introduced metal-body Treo Plus electric-auto. The vehicle is available at Rs 3.58 Lakh ( ex-showroom). Mahindra, in collaboration with its finance partners, has rolled out enticing offers. Customers can now benefit from extended loan tenures of up to 60 months, along with up to 90 percent finance options and low down payment schemes.

The Treo Plus is powered by a 10.24 kWh battery capacity, 8 kW power, 42 Nm torque. It offers a driving range of over 150 km on a single charge. It has a 2073 mm wheelbase and Hill Hold Assist. Buyers of the metal-bodied Treo Plus will enjoy a standard warranty of 5 years or 120,000 km.

Mahindra holds the top spot as India’s No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer. Since its debut in 2018, the Treo series has won over customers, with over 50,000 units sold to date. These Treo autos have collectively covered an impressive 1.10 Billion kilometers and prevented approximately 18,500 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited introduces the UDAY program, offering a Rs 10 Lakh accident insurance cover for the first year to Treo metal body buyers.