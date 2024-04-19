Motorola launches Moto Buds, Moto Buds+: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ were launched in Europe and other select markets across the world. Motorola has yet to confirm the India launch of either or both the true wireless earphones.

The Moto Buds are priced in Europe at EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,200) and will be available in four colours – Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, Kiwi Green and Starlight Blue. The Moto Buds+ are priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and are offered in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colours.

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ come with Dynamic ANC support and water-repellant design. The Moto Buds support up to 50dB ANC, while the Moto Buds+ come with up to 46dB ANC. Both earphones offer three preset modes of noise cancellation – Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation.

They also carry Hi-Res Audio certification and triple mic systems with integrated environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. The Moto Buds carry single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, whereas the Moto Buds+ get dual 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters. The Moto Buds+ also come with the Dolby Head Tracking feature which adjusts audio based on head movements. Both earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with the Moto Buds application.

The Moto Buds offer a total playback time of up to 42 hours with 90 minutes of charge of the storage case and ANC turned off. Each Moto Buds earbud has a battery life of up to 9 hours with ANC turned off. The Moto Buds+, on the other hand, offers a total battery life of up to 38 hours with the charging case. The charging case takes 60 minutes of wired or 110 minutes of wireless charging to be fully charged. Without ANC, each Moto Buds+ earbud offers up to eight hours of playtime.