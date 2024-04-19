Nothing Ear and Ear (a) earphones launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: British consumer technology brand owned by Carl Pie, Nothing has launched Ear and Ear (a) wireless earbuds in the Indian market. The Nothing Ear is priced in India at Rs. 11,999, while the Nothing Ear (a) is priced at Rs. 7,999. Both earphones are available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting April 22. The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are offered in Black and White colours. However, the Ear (a) also come in a third Yellow colour.

The Nothing Ear supports ANC (up to 45dB). The earbuds are powered by 11mm custom audio driver, supported by Nothing’s Clear Voice 3.0 technology. The Nothing Ear supports LHDC 5.0 and LDAC codecs for high-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth.

Nothing Ear can deliver 5.2 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear supports wireless charging (2.5W). The earbuds are IP54 rated and the case is IP55 rated for resistance against water splashes and dust.

The earbuds are supported by the Nothing X companion app for smartphones. It is through the app users can enable ChatGPT integration. The app also enables other functions and customisation options.

The Nothing Ear(a) boasts ANC (up to 45dB). It features the same 11mm custom driver as its elder sibling. Nothing Ear(a) supports Hi-Res audio transmission, powered by LDAC codec. Nothing said that the Ear(a) can deliver up to 5.5 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 24.5 hours with the case. The Nothing Ear(a) does not support wireless charging. The Ear(a) are IP54 rated. The earphones support ChatGPT integration.