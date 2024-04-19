Phase 1 Voting Begins in 102 Lok Sabha Constituencies

Phase-I of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway across 102 parliamentary constituencies, with an estimated 16.63 crore voters expected to participate. Over 1.87 lakh polling stations have been established nationwide to facilitate this democratic exercise. Voting commenced at 7 am and is slated to continue throughout the day, allowing citizens to cast their ballots and shape the country’s future governance under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Campaigning for Phase-I concluded on Wednesday, with different closure timings set by the ECI across regions. While the North East saw campaigning wrap up at 3 pm, it extended until 6 pm elsewhere, following ECI guidelines. This marks the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

This election boasts a diverse demographic, with 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third-gender electors. Notably, 35.67 lakh first-time voters are poised to cast their ballots, alongside 3.51 crore young voters aged 20 to 29 years. To ensure logistical efficiency, authorities have deployed 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and nearly 1 lakh vehicles to aid in the transportation of polling and security personnel across constituencies.