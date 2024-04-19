Practice these yoga asanas for healthy, glowing skin

The ancient practice of yoga is the best holistic approach to take care of our skin. Yoga helps keep skin eternally youthful and radiant.

1. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): This inverted pose is believed to improve blood circulation to the face, promoting a healthy glow.

2. Halasana (Plow Pose): Like Sarvangasana, Halasana is an inversion that may help enhance blood flow to the face and improve skin health.

3. Ustrasana (Camel Pose): Ustrasana is thought to stimulate the circulatory system, potentially improving skin health and promoting a radiant complexion.

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): This forward bend pose is believed to relieve stress and calm the mind, which can contribute to healthier-looking skin.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Bhujangasana is thought to open up the chest and increase oxygen supply to the skin, promoting a rejuvenating effect.

6. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose): Trikonasana may help improve blood circulation and is considered beneficial for a healthy complexion.

7. Matsyasana (Fish Pose): Matsyasana is believed to stretch and stimulate the muscles of the face, potentially reducing signs of aging.

8. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose): This backbend pose is thought to increase blood circulation, providing oxygen to the skin cells for a healthy glow.

9. Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose): This gentle inversion is believed to promote blood circulation and reduce stress, contributing to improved skin health.

10. Pranayama (Breathing Exercises): Various pranayama techniques, such as Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom, can help in cleansing the body, improving oxygen intake, and promoting a healthy complexion.