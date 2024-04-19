Practice these yoga asanas to restore energy

Yoga is an ancient practice of physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation. It offers a holistic approach to physical and mental health.

Here are 5 yoga poses to help you recharge your energy level:

Easy Pose (Sukhasana):

Sit comfortably in Sukhasana to bring a sense of ease and calmness. Focus on your breath, allowing the gentle stretch to restore your energy and promote mindfulness.

Locust Pose (Salabhasana):

Energise your spine with Salabhasana, or Locust Pose. Lie on your stomach, lift your legs, chest, and arms off the ground, engaging your back muscles.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana):

This gentle backbend strengthens the spine, stimulates abdominal organs, and improves posture. Cobra Pose is known for its ability to uplift the spirit and counteract the effects of prolonged sitting.

Fish Pose (Matsyasana):

Matsyasana, or Fish Pose, is a heart-opening asana that expands the chest and throat. This pose not only counteracts the hunched posture associated with modern life but also invigorates the respiratory and circulatory systems.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana):

This backbend stretches the entire front of the body, strengthening the back muscles and improving posture. Bow Pose stimulates the digestive organs, enhancing overall energy and promoting a feeling of rejuvenation.