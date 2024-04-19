Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Votes in Coimbatore After Surgery

Renowned spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, exercised his voting rights during the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, underscoring the importance of civic duty and active engagement in the electoral process. This public appearance comes after Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery due to life-threatening bleeding in his brain, which necessitated hospitalization and subsequent discharge from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi.

The electoral landscape in Tamil Nadu saw all 39 parliamentary constituencies go to polls on April 19, marking the beginning of the extensive seven-phase election process with results expected on June 4. Amidst a charged political atmosphere, the DMK-led alliance aimed to replicate its 2019 victory, while the BJP intensified its efforts after forging alliances and conducting vigorous campaigns.

For the AIADMK, the elections held particular significance following the party’s decision to sever ties with the BJP-led NDA in the preceding September. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a dominant victory, claiming 38 out of 39 seats. Conversely, the BJP, which previously held only a handful of seats in the state, aims for substantial gains this time around. In 2019, the party failed to secure any seats, while its ally AIADMK clinched just one seat, Theni, by a narrow margin of 6.2%. With the BJP contesting for 23 seats and smaller allies vying for the remaining 16, the DMK-Congress coalition has allocated candidates for 22 and 9 seats, respectively, as part of their seat-sharing agreement.