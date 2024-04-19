Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity market snapped 4-day losing streak and ended higher today. BSE Sensex settled at 73,088.33, up 599.34 points or 0.83 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 22,147, up 151.20 points or 0.69 percent.

A total of 3,890 stocks were actively traded, 1,698 advanced, 2,071 declined and 121 stocks remained unchanged on the BSE. 171 stocks hit 52 week high and 19 stocks hit 52 week low on the BSE.

Top gainers were Bajaj Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and JSW Steel. Top losers were Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Divis Labs, Tata Consultancy services and Nestle India.

On the sectoral front, Bank and Metal indices were up 1 percent each, and FMCG index up 0.5 percent, while healthcare, IT, power and realty down 0.3-0.6 percent. The BSE midcap index was down 0.4 percent, while the smallcap index ended flat.