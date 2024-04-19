Thrissur Pooram 2024: Kerala’s Grand Temple Festival Today

Thrissur Pooram, the much-anticipated historic festival, is set to take place today. Known as the mother of all poorams, this annual temple celebration was initially organized by the Maharaja of Kochi and involves the participation of ten temples, including Paramekkavu, Thiruvambadi Kanimangalam, and others.

The festival is renowned for its vibrant display of colorfully adorned elephants and the kudamattom ceremony. Of particular significance is the kudamattom ritual, where parasols are swiftly and rhythmically exchanged, each adorned with bright colors and sequins.

Another highlight of the celebration is the ilanjithara melam, a captivating traditional orchestra that enchants spectators. With around 250 artists playing traditional instruments like chenda, kurumkuzhal, kombu, and elathalam, the melam creates an atmosphere of joy and euphoria. The festival culminates with dazzling fireworks, adding to the grandeur of the event.