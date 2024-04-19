Toyota launches new variant of Innova Hycross in India: Details

Mumbai: The leading four-wheeler manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new variant of Innova Hycross. The new variant named ‘Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O)’ is introduced in the petrol version. It is offered at a starting price of Rs. 20.99 lakh.

The company has also released the trim in eight seating capacity, which has been priced at Rs 21.13 lakh. Interested customers can reserve the vehicle from the company’s authorized showroom. The same also can be done online, using Toyota India’s official webiste.

The tech-loaded Innova Hycross is offered in seven different colours- Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Super White, Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, and Attitude Black Mica. The vehicles is powered by 2.0L NA four-cylinder petrol engine, which makes power of 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with CVT automatic transmission only.

The vehicle comes with a massive bonnet, and LED treatments at both ends, paired with sleek fog lamps. The MPV has a 10.1-inch touchscreen Infotainment system, offering all the wireless car connect technology, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has automatic climate control system, new fabric seat covers, soft-touch finish on door panels and the dashboard, a 360-degree camera system with dynamic guidelines, parking sensors, and rear defogger.

On the safety front, the model is equipped with multiple airbags, speed alerts, parking cameras, seat belt reminder, ABS with EBS, and the list never ends.