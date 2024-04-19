Triumph launches 2024 Tiger 900 series in India: Details

Mumbai: Triumph Motorcycle has launched the latest range of MY24 Tiger 900 in india. The company introduced the off-roader in two variants – GT and Rally pro. It is offered at Rs 13.95 lakh and Rs 15.95 respectively.

The newly launched motorcycle uses an 888cc liquid-cooled engine, which generates an impressive output of 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range comes with 7-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, which allows riders to track bike-related important information, has been protected by a decent size transparent front wiser. It features cornering ABS, emergency braking, traction control, warning lights, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes for every terrain, and tire pressure monitoring system, among others.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT is equipped with a Marzocchi 45 mm USD fork at the front, while the rear has been complimented by a Marzocchi mono-shock with manual preload adjuster. As far as the Tiger 900 Rally Pro trim is concerned, it gets Showa 45 mm USD front forks with manual preload. The rear received Showa mono-shock with manual preload and rebound damping adjustment.