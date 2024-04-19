DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Yamaha launches Aerox S Maxi scooter in India: Price, Features

Apr 19, 2024, 03:21 pm IST

Mumbai: Yamaha has launched its Aerox S Maxi scooter in India. The new scooter is  now equipped with keyless ignition. It is priced  at Rs 1,50,600 (excluding taxes and fees) in Delhi. The scooter will be sold exclusively through the company’s Blue Square dealerships nationwide.

The Aerox 155 S boasts a Smart Key feature, allowing owners to locate the scooter with flashing lights and a buzzer. Users can simply turn the knob and press the start button without using a key as the scooter comes with proximity sensor technology.

The Aerox Version S is available only in Silver or Racing Blue paint options. The  Aerox S is powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 15 bhp and 13.9 Nm of torque, while also being E20 fuel compliant. Notable features include traction control and an OBD-II system.

