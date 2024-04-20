Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 54,440, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal prices gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, price of gold Gold prices saw a slight increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7545.9 per gram up by Rs.733. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6912.1 per gram up by Rs.672. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.18%,whereas in the last month it has been -9.07%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500 per kg up by Rs.100 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs.70899 per 10 gram up by 1.012%. Silver futures were trading at Rs.80850 per kg down by 0.016%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,388.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,403.30 per ounce. Price of yellow metal rose 3% so far this week. Price of spot silver rose 0.7% to $28.41 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $940.70, while palladium fell 0.6% at $1,016.25.