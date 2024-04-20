Congress Calls for Repoll in 47 Manipur Polling Stations

Congress has requested a repoll in 47 polling stations across Manipur, citing alleged incidents of booth capturing and rigging during the elections for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Reports of firing, intimidation, and destruction of EVMs emerged from conflict-affected Manipur, which recorded a voter turnout of over 68 percent in Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur constituencies on Friday.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra stated that the party has filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, urging for a repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 in Outer Manipur. Meghachandra highlighted instances of unidentified armed individuals threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents, prompting the demand for a repoll in these stations.

The call for repolling encompasses three polling stations within the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s Heingang. The complaint raises concerns over the integrity of the electoral process and seeks redressal for reported incidents of intimidation and disruption during the polling.