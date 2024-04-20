‘Crakk’ to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar

The action-packed film “Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa,” starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, is set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on April 26, as announced by the company on Friday. Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie initially hit theaters on February 23 and features prominent actors like Amy Jackson and Nora Fatehi in significant roles.

The storyline of “Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa” revolves around a young man whose journey commences in the slums of Mumbai but takes an unexpected turn as he delves into the realm of extreme sports. Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daring stunts, admitted feeling nervous for the first time while performing the intense action sequences in the film. He emphasized the thrill of pushing his limits, particularly with the aerial and bike stunts, which presented challenges he had never encountered before.

The film, produced under Vidyut Jammwal’s production banner Action Hero Films, promises a captivating viewing experience for audiences nationwide. With its blend of adrenaline-pumping action and compelling narrative, “Crakk-Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa” is anticipated to resonate with viewers and leave a lasting impact.