Delhi Court Reserves Order on Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea in Excise ‘Scam’

The bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in cases related to corruption and money laundering, filed by the CBI and ED in the alleged Delhi excise policy case, were reserved by a court in Delhi on Saturday. Special judge Kaveri Baweja deferred the order until April 30 after hearing arguments from both the central probe agencies and Sisodia’s legal representatives. Sisodia had also filed interim bail pleas in both cases to participate in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, his counsel informed the court that the interim pleas had become irrelevant as the regular bail plea was under consideration.

Both the CBI and ED have accused irregularities in modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, alleging undue favors to license holders, waivers or reductions in license fees, and extensions of licenses without proper authorization. The probe agencies claim that the beneficiaries diverted illicit gains to accused officials and falsified entries in their accounting records to avoid detection. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his purported involvement in the “scam,” and later, the ED apprehended him in a money laundering case linked to the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023. Following his arrests, Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

The court’s decision to reserve the bail pleas indicates the ongoing legal battle Sisodia faces in these cases, with arguments from both sides being heard before a final ruling is issued. The allegations against Sisodia and the legal proceedings surrounding them underscore the complexities of the case and its potential implications for the AAP leader’s political career.