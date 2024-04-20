Delhi to Gurgaon: Air Taxi in 7 Minutes

InterGlobe Enterprises, in collaboration with US-based Archer Aviation, is set to introduce an all-electric air taxi service by 2026, offering a swift commute from Central Delhi (Connaught Place) to Gurugram (Gurgaon) in just 7 minutes. The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will accommodate four passengers and a pilot, with an estimated cost ranging between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 per passenger.

Currently, traveling the 27-km distance from Central Delhi to Gurugram by road can take up to an hour, subject to traffic conditions, while ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola charge between Rs 500 and Rs 800. Alternatively, the Delhi Metro covers the same route in 50 minutes, charging Rs 50 for the journey.

Expanding beyond Delhi, similar air taxi services are planned for Mumbai and Bengaluru, with Archer Aviation slated to provide 200 eVTOL aircraft for operations in India, totaling an investment of approximately $1 billion. The regulatory approval process is underway, with talks progressing with the US Federal Aviation Administration for certification, expected next year, before approaching the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India.