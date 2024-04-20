Dell launches AI-powered commercial PC portfolio in India: Details

Mumbai: Dell Technologies has launched a new portfolio of commercial artificial intelligence (AI)–powered laptops and mobile workstations in India. The newly launched products include the Latitude portfolio and the Precision portfolio. The Latitude portfolio comes at a starting price of Rs 1,10,999, while the Precision portfolio starts at Rs 2,19,999.

The latest Latitude portfolio comes equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, with the 5000 series also available in configurations with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processors.

The newly launched laptops include the Latitude 9450 2-in-1, which is considered the world’s most collaborative commercial PC, and the Latitude 5450, which is the smallest mainstream business laptop in the world. Additionally, Dell also launched the Latitude 7350 Detachable, which is the most durable commercial detachable in the world. The Precision 5490 is the world’s smallest and most powerful 14-inch workstation.

The new Precision portfolio delivers the performance needs of power users, developers, and beyond, powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.

It has a built-in security being paramount. These AI-powered devices include hardware and firmware features that make it easier to prevent modern cyberattacks. In addition, the built-in vulnerability detection feature further improves the defenses by allowing the device to scan for publicly reported security flaws and provide suggestions.

Dell’s newly launched laptops price:

Model Starting Price (INR)

Dell Latitude 9450 2-in-1 2,60,699

Dell Latitude 7450 2-in-1 1,54,999

Dell Latitude 7350 Ultralight 1,25,999

Dell Latitude 7350 Detachable 1,73,999

Dell Latitude 5450 1,10,999

Dell Precision 5490 2,19,999