Development is assured’, If Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins,’ : JP Nadda

At an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram on April 19, BJP national president JP Nadda expressed confidence that victory for the party’s candidate, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, in the Lok Sabha elections would ensure development in the constituency. Criticizing the Congress-led administration, Nadda argued that Thiruvananthapuram had seen minimal progress despite its support for the party. He urged voters to consider giving a chance to a new candidate, citing allegations of smuggling against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and suggesting that the ‘INDI’ alliance was shielding corrupt individuals.

Addressing attendees at the campaign rally, Nadda accused the opposition alliance of protecting corrupt leaders and asserted that supporting Chandrasekhar would contribute to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He emphasized Modi’s efforts over the past decade in uplifting villages and the underprivileged, highlighting Chandrasekhar’s role in IT development.

Nadda underlined the transformation under Modi’s leadership, citing the shift from using foreign-made phones to domestically produced ones. He stressed the global recognition of Modi’s initiatives and asserted that Chandrasekhar’s victory would guarantee continued development under Modi’s leadership.