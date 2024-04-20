Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian, Croatian win $1 million

Dubai: A Croatian national and an Indian national became the new winners at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The draw was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Zlakto Plenkovic, a 44-year-old yacht captain from Split, Croatia, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 456 with ticket number 0203, which he purchased on March 25 online. Plenkovic is the first Croatian national to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Soham Dudeja, a 36-year-old Indian national won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 457 with ticket number 1115, which he purchased online on April 3. Dudeja, an automotive sales executive living in Dubai, has been participating in the Millennium Millionaire promotion for the past 20 years.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and three motorbikes.

Iranian national Sayyad Gooraby, 61, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car with ticket number 1033 in the Finest Surprise Series 1875. Firoj Mulani, a 39-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike with ticket number 1063 in the Finest Surprise Series 575, which he purchased on March 23.

Muhamed Salih, a 36-year-old Indian national living in Sharjah, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 (Ultra Black) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 576 with ticket number 0632, which he purchased on April 4. Jaefar Sareef, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0941 in the Finest Surprise Series 577, which he purchased online on 12 April.