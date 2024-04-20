EC Confirms 60.03% Voting by 7 PM in Phase 1 of LS Elections 2024

The Election Commission confirmed a significant voter turnout of 60.03 percent by 7 PM in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. While polling officially ended at 6 PM, those in line at that time were allowed to cast their votes. This phase covered 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, witnessing an increase from the 49.78 percent turnout reported earlier at 3 PM.

In a press release, the Election Commission praised the high voter turnout despite challenging weather conditions, highlighting the enthusiastic participation of citizens from various backgrounds as a display of civic responsibility and pride. The commission expressed gratitude to voters and the entire election machinery involved in facilitating the process, particularly acknowledging the oversight of CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Amidst noteworthy instances from different regions, tribal communities in Chhattisgarh’s Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected areas notably opted for peace and democracy by actively participating in the electoral process. The first-time inclusion of the Shompen tribe from Great Nicobar in the General Elections 2024 and other touching anecdotes from various states emphasized the diverse and resilient spirit of Indian voters. Throughout the day, voters endured adverse weather conditions, yet remained steadfast in exercising their democratic right, underscoring the significance of unity and civic duty in the electoral process.