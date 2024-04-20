Fayaz, Neha Hiremath’s murderer, previously attempted to kill father

Fayaz, the main suspect in the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath in Hubballi, Karnataka, faces further scrutiny as revelations surface about his involvement in another disturbing incident. It has come to light that Fayaz allegedly attempted to kill his own father, Babasaheb Kondunaik, amidst a bitter dispute over property and financial matters. This unsettling disclosure unveils a grim family dynamic plagued by violence and greed.

Prior to the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, Fayaz’s volatile behavior had already raised concerns within his family. Reports suggest that three months before the fatal events, Fayaz assaulted his father, prompting Babasaheb Kondunaik to seek police protection due to escalating tensions with his son. The troubling sequence of events underscores the extent of familial discord and personal animosity within their household.

The series of confrontations between Fayaz and his father paints a bleak picture of domestic strife and resentment. Allegedly motivated by a desire to gain control over family assets, Fayaz’s actions culminated in a violent confrontation outside a police station, resulting in tragic consequences. As communities in Hubballi mourn Neha Hiremath’s loss, calls for swift justice and accountability echo from various organizations, including the Anjuman Islam Committee and Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), urging authorities to address both cases promptly and decisively.