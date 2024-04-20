Follow these tips to save your smartphone from overheating

Mumbai: Summer poses a risk of phone overheating. Hot climates can be the primary reason, for causing overheating of smartphone.

One of the common reasons for the device heating up is the continuous usage of the handset while it is undercharging. This could excessively strain the battery, leading to rapid heating. A damaged battery could be another valid reason for smartphone overheating.

Another major reason for smartphone overheating might be the obsolete software and the absence of regular updates which could impact the performance of the smartphone.

Tips to save your smartphone from overheating:

Keeping software updates checked

Charging the device and not using it when it is plugged in

Regularly restarting your device

Removing games, and apps which are of no use anymore

Keeping a check on the background running applications and features of the smartphone, like- location, Bluetooth, wifi, Hotspot and more such features.