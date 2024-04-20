Hanuman Jayanti 2024: 4 ways to worship Lord Hanuman

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.This year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, 2024.

Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman is known as one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi and also the Avtar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is the giver of Ashta Siddhis and Nav Nidhis. He is also considered as the most powerful God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – April 23, 2024 – 03:25 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – April 24, 2024 – 05:18 AM

Here are 4 ways that devotees can adopt to mark this sacred day and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

1. Observing Brahmacharya

Lord Hanuman advocated celibacy (brahmacharya) throughout his life. Hence, observing purity and self-restraint on Hanuman Jayanti by avoiding desires and maintaining brahmacharya for the day during worship is believed to invite special blessings.

2. Offerings

Devotees can opt to offer garlands of fragrant roses and sweets like Bundi or gram flour laddus to Hanumanji. It is believed that such offerings resonate deeply with Hanumanji’s preferences and attract his divine grace.

3. Chanting Ramdutaya Mantra

Reciting the potent mantra ‘Om Ramdutaya Namah’ while worshipping an idol or image of Lord Hanuman, preferably made of mercury, and using a Rudraksha rosary to chant it 108 times, is said to alleviate life’s troubles and invoke Hanumanji’s protective blessings.

4. Acts of Charity

Engaging in acts of charity is considered highly auspicious on Hanuman Jayanti. Donations made with a sincere heart, whether it’s feeding the needy, providing shelter to the homeless or contributing to charitable causes, can bring immense happiness and prosperity to the household.