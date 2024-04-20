Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know date, puja timings, significance

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to pay tribute to Lord Hanuman on his birth anniversary. The day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day, in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.This year the festival will be celebrated on April 23, 2024.

Lord Hanuman is a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman is known as one of the Ashta Chiranjeevi and also the Avtar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is the giver of Ashta Siddhis and Nav Nidhis. He is also considered as the most powerful God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Date and Time

Purnima Tithi Begins – April 23, 2024 – 03:25 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends – April 24, 2024 – 05:18 AM

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Tibet

As per Hindu mythology, Hanuman Jayanti dates back to the Treta Yuga. Lord Hanuman is known for his unwavering devotion, strength, and agility. Lord Hanuman is considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva, who took birth in the form of a monkey to serve Lord Rama during his exile.

Another significant aspect of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations is the reading of the Ramayana, which narrates the journey of Lord Rama and Hanuman. Devotees also organise processions in honour of Lord Hanuman. Many devotees observe a vow of silence, called maun vrat, and spend the day in meditation and prayer.