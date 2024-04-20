Idukki, Cheruthoni dams open to visitors until May 31

The Idukki and Cheruthoni Dams in Kerala will welcome visitors until May 31, with a strict limit of 20 people at a time to maintain safety standards. Access will be permitted from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding Wednesdays. Visitors must enter via buggy cars, and entry fees are set at Rs 150 for adults and Rs 100 for youngsters. Mobile phones, cameras, and other electronic devices are prohibited on the premises to ensure safety and security.

Last year, public access to the dams was restricted following an incident where a young man breached security and locked certain areas of the Idukki dam. To prevent such occurrences, additional security measures have been implemented, including increased security personnel, CCTV surveillance, and metal detectors. Visitors must adhere to green protocols, and proper waste management systems have been put in place, with daily biowaste removal and a ban on plastic discharge on the dam grounds.

An order issued by Joint Secretary Preethy C.S. outlines specific instructions for managing the dam area, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and security while enhancing the visitor experience. These measures aim to ensure a pleasant and safe environment for tourists while protecting the integrity of the dam structures.