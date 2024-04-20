IMD forecasts heavy summer rain across Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy summer rains across the state for the next three days. The IMD indicated that rainfall is expected to occur in all districts of the state, with the possibility of thunder and lightning at isolated places in Kerala today. Additionally, on April 22, rainfall is anticipated in seven districts, including Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Temperatures in various districts are also expected to vary during this period. Palakkad district is forecasted to experience a maximum temperature of 39°C, while several other districts, including Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur, are expected to reach a maximum temperature of 37°C. Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts are predicted to have a maximum temperature of 36°C from April 19 to April 23.

In light of the forecast, the IMD has issued safety warnings regarding lightning and thunder. They advise individuals to seek shelter indoors at the first sign of lightning to reduce the risk of being struck. Additionally, precautions such as keeping windows and doors closed, unplugging electrical appliances, and avoiding the use of telephones during thunderstorms are recommended. Furthermore, children are advised to avoid outdoor activities during cloudy weather to ensure their safety.