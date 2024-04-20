Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone with YouTube, UPI payments launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone was launched in India. The budget feature phone allows users to conduct online UPI transactions. Users can also watch YouTube and YouTube Shorts on the phone. It comes with two SIM slots and supports 4G connectivity.

The Itel Super Guru 4G feature phone is priced in India at Rs. 1,799. It is listed on the official website in three colour options – black, blue, and green. The phone will reportedly be available on sale via Amazon and the Itel India website.

Itel Super Guru 4G sports a 2-inch display and comes with inbuilt cloud-based support for YouTube. Alongside full-length videos, users can also access YouTube Shorts. It also comes with support for 13 languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu. The phone also supports access to BBC News in the preset language.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian, Croatian win $1 million

The Itel Super Guru 4G comes with a VGA camera. The handset gets an UPI 123PAY feature which can be used to conduct online transactions.

The Itel Super Guru 4G is backed by a 1,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to six days of battery life. It supports dual 4G alongside 2G and 3G connectivity. It is also equipped with the King Voice feature which is a text-to-speech feature for Itel keypad mobile phones. Users can also access games like Tetris, 2048, and Sudoku on the handset.