Karnataka CM calls on former PM HD Deve Gowda for Mekedatu Project central approval

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka has directly appealed to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda amid the state’s ongoing drought crisis. Siddaramaiah urged Deve Gowda to utilize his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure approval for the Mekedatu project. With 223 taluks in Karnataka affected by severe drought, the absence of central relief funds has exacerbated the situation.

During campaign tours in Belur, Sakaleshpur, and Doddaballapur, Deve Gowda emphasized his longstanding relationship with Modi. Siddaramaiah seized upon this point to emphasize the urgent necessity for central intervention in addressing the water crisis. He criticized the Central Government for failing to release funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, highlighting the disparity in attention given to the state’s needs.

Siddaramaiah further criticized the BJP and Modi for unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement, particularly highlighting their response during the COVID-19 pandemic and suspicions of corruption. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, speaking at a campaign meeting, expressed confidence in the longevity and stability of their government, reassuring supporters of the Congress party’s ongoing commitments. However, criticism was directed at Deve Gowda and his grandson MP Prajwal Revanna for their silence on the water scarcity issue despite claims of being champions of farmers’ interests.