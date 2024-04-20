Keltron stops issuing AI camera fines due to insufficient funds for printing challans

Keltron has suspended the issuance of fine notices for motor vehicle violations captured by AI cameras due to a lack of funds for printing challans. The decision follows the government’s failure to make payments, resulting in only e-challans being issued instead of postal notices. Despite detecting violations amounting to Rs 339 crore, only Rs 62.5 crore has been collected thus far.

The government’s objective was to curb road traffic violations, collect funds from offenders, and allocate them to the contractor responsible for installing the AI cameras. However, after 10 months, the project remains mired in corruption allegations and faces a financial crisis. Initially, when fines were implemented in June, the monthly violation rate was 150,000, but it has since surged to 450,000 to 500,000. Keltron was contracted to issue 2.5 million notices annually.

By April, the number of violations had risen to 2.5 million. Keltron has requested Rs 20 per notice from the government but has yet to receive a response. Due to insufficient funds even for purchasing paper, Keltron has stopped notifying the Transport Commissioner. Consequently, only e-challans are being sent to mobile phones for approved violations. However, concerns persist that fines may go unpaid if sent without a physical notice. Despite the Motor Vehicle Department’s warning of strict action against non-payment, only Rs 62.5 crore has been collected from violators out of the total Rs 339 crore in violations.