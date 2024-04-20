KSRTC Introduces Nava Kerala Sadas Luxury Bus on Kozhikode-Bengaluru Route

Nava Kerala Bus, formerly reserved for high-ranking officials, is now transitioning to public service on regular travel routes, with the Kozhikode-Bengaluru route being one of its primary destinations. Initially designated for VVIP use, the bus is now adopted for regular KSRTC service and is set to commence operations from Kozhikode to Bengaluru this week, pending release at Thiruvananthapuram Central Depot.

The bus’s anticipated launch comes four months after its initial introduction at the Nava Kerala Sadas. Following the return of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet from their Kerala tour, the bus’s fate was decided, with seat rearrangement finalized by a Karnataka-based automobile body-building outlet. Once the necessary paperwork, including the stage carrier permit from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), is issued, the bus will operate on the “most economically viable route” at special rates.

Despite controversies and deliberations, the Rs 1.25 crore bus was dispatched directly to Bengaluru, where modifications were made to remove decorative elements and accommodate passenger luggage. The contract carriage permit was revoked, and the bus is now prepared for interstate service under KSRTC. Plans for adjusting ticket fares and offering refreshments, such as water and snacks, are underway, with expectations that fares for the Nava Kerala Sadas bus will be slightly higher than those for other KSRTC buses on the same route.